Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.72 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,603 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of Steelcase worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at $895,176.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCS. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

