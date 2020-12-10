Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,428 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 623,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,936 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

