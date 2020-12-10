Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.93 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 220.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 250,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 544,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 1.69. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

