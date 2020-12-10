Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.10 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133,040 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $158.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

