Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.13 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of MakeMyTrip worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

MMYT opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.