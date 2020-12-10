Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,033 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,823,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 509,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of BRX opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.61. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

