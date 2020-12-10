Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,149 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.39% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 540,124 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 306,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,420 shares of company stock worth $854,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

