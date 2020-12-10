Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.49 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,926,000 after acquiring an additional 677,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

