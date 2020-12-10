Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.58 Million Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,482 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NSTG stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.57. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $286,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,956 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

