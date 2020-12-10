Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2,500.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 513,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of EQT worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EQT by 169.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 75.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 23.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EQT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.47. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

