Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.92 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,597 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,485,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,716 shares of company stock worth $14,008,586 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

IRDM opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.