Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of AllianceBernstein worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 334,010 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE:AB opened at $31.36 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.