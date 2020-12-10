Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

