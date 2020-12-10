Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 711.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

TFX opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.06 and a 200 day moving average of $364.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

