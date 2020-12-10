Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 169,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

