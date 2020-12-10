Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Cenovus Energy worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

