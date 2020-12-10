Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.39.

NYSE:SPG opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

