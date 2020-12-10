Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $164.07 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

