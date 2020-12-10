Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91.

