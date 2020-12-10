Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 199.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AutoNation by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

