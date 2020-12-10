Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

