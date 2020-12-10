Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 335,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE EGO opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.