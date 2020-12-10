Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,252 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,735 shares of company stock worth $4,896,400. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

