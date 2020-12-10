Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 157,224 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,224 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ CG opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

