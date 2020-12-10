Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 207,222 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.