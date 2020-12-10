Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,959 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 260,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of RBA opened at $70.75 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

