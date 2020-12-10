Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 251,698 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,698 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

