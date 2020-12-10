Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,841 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,841 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

