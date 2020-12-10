Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,716 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Hyatt Hotels worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,780 shares of company stock worth $2,558,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

