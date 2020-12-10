Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,387 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,710 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

