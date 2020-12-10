Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 153.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMCH. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

BMCH opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.