Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,013 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after buying an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 190.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

