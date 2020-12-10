Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,481,088.00. Insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

