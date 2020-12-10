AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $291,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 836,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

