Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of APH opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

