Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $1.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.44. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.39.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.53 and a 200 day moving average of $485.97.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

