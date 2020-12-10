Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target at $11.67

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.