Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,365,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.