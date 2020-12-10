Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $1.90

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

RROTF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

