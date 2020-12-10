Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $1.90

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Roots alerts:

RROTF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.