Analyzing Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) & Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jardine Strategic and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A Construction Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71

Construction Partners has a consensus target price of $20.36, indicating a potential downside of 29.61%. Given Construction Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Construction Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners 4.92% 11.14% 7.22%

Risk & Volatility

Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Construction Partners has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Construction Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.70 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Construction Partners $783.24 million 1.91 $43.12 million $0.84 34.43

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Jardine Strategic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

