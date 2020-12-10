Analyzing Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genasys and Rockford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genasys 6.38% 6.36% 4.45% Rockford N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genasys and Rockford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genasys presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 10.28%. Given Genasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than Rockford.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Genasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Genasys has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockford has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genasys and Rockford’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genasys $36.98 million 6.14 $2.79 million $0.08 84.75 Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genasys has higher revenue and earnings than Rockford.

Summary

Genasys beats Rockford on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more.

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

