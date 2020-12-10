Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322,562 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.47% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

ARI opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.