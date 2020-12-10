AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.35

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.35 and last traded at $129.35, with a volume of 390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.63.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

