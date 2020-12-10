Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

