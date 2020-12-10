Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 3084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,126 shares of company stock worth $1,789,759. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 91.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argan by 267.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,791.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $771.28 million, a PE ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

