ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 395.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

