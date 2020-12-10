ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 118,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of SBNY opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

