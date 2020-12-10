Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.24–1.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.6-221.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.96 million.Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.25) EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

