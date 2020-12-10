Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

