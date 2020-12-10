Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $10,598,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

